Area Representative responds to Illegal seabed excavation

Following a social media video posted on Sunday, March 16th, revealing illegal seabed excavation near Ambergris Caye, Area Representative Honorable Andre Perez issued a stern statement condemning the act and pledging to take legal action against those involved. Recently re-elected and assigned to the Blue Economy and Marine Conservation Ministry, Perez emphasized the potential environmental and economic consequences this illegal activity could have on his constituency.

In a statement to the media, Perez mentioned that the individuals responsible for the illegal seabed excavation had previously received warnings from the Department of the Environment. He confirmed that no permits had been issued allowing such excavation. “I want to send out a very clear message across this nation, not only for Ambergris Caye and Caye Caulker,” he stated. “Those engaged in these types of activities must know that it is illegal. I have spoken to the personnel at the Department of the Environment, with the Chief Environmental Officer, about it, and they are looking into it.” Perez also expressed his expectation that environmental authorities will enforce the law, stating that anyone caught engaging in illegal activities will face sanctions.

The Chief Environmental Officer at the Department of the Environment was approached regarding the incident. On Thursday, March 20th they sent out a brief response saying that those involved received a verbal stop order and a written cessation order will be issued soon.

The incident has generated strong reactions among the tourism tour guides on the island. Many of them have called on the authorities to halt actions that harm the local marine environment. One tour guide and fisherman, who requested to remain anonymous due to fear of repercussions, stated that illegal projects like this threaten their livelihoods. The tour guide emphasized that everyone in the Cayes and coastal communities risks significant economic losses if the marine environment continues to suffer from these unsustainable developments.

Perez acknowledged the concerns and emphasized that, as the guardian of Belize’s marine resources, anyone found guilty will face legal consequences. An update is expected soon regarding the actions that environmental authorities will take in response to this serious incident. Environmental experts note that seabed excavation can result in significant habitat destruction, as it serves as a crucial nursery ground for juvenile marine life. They also warn that such activities can lead to water pollution and long-term harm to marine ecosystems. Furthermore, these actions can have adverse effects on industries such as tourism and fisheries, ultimately harming local economies.

Perez is also aware of reported illegal mangrove removal on the island and has assured he is looking into these actions as well.