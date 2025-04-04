Government authorities convene to address waste management in San Pedro

On Wednesday, April 2nd, the Honorable Andre Perez, Minister of Blue Economy and Marine Conservation, led a site visit to San Pedro’s garbage transfer station to discuss a sustainable and efficient waste disposal strategy. He was accompanied by San Pedro Mayor Gualberto ‘Wally’ Nuñez, the Minister of State in the Ministry of Sustainable Development and Climate Change, Honorable Ramiro Ramirez, and his Chief Executive Officer, Milagro Matus.

The meeting was prompted by reports of large amounts of waste accumulating at the transfer station. This waste is typically transported to the mainland; however, the situation has reportedly led to unsanitary conditions for the staff at the transfer station and poses a health hazard. During the discussions, the focus was on modernizing waste management infrastructure and incorporating advanced sanitation solutions to ensure the proper handling and transportation of waste.

While prioritizing environmental sustainability and public health, Perez emphasized the need for a collaborative effort that reflects the government’s commitment to a cleaner, greener, and healthier future. Mayor Nuñez was unavailable for comment, but the San Pedro Town Council announced on its Facebook page that it is taking proactive steps to address the waste management situation at the transfer station. They added that the meeting also discussed improving the timely transport of waste from the Cayes. The plans discussed are expected to be implemented in the coming weeks.

This is not the first time this issue has been brought to the attention of local authorities. In August 2021, the San Pedro Town Council collaborated with the Belize Solid Waste Management Authority to address waste management in San Pedro. At that time, they discovered that rubbish handling was unorganized. The Council had recommended separating waste; however, this was reportedly never implemented.

An educational campaign was planned to encourage residents to start separating their waste. It could not be confirmed whether this campaign ever took place, but the intention was to visit households and explain the importance of sorting waste and how to do it properly.

The parties involved in the initiative remind the public that managing waste in San Pedro is everyone’s responsibility. While the efforts of the authorities are crucial, community support is essential; without it, managing waste on the island will remain a challenge.