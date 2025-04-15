Hol Chan Marine Reserve Launches Sargassum Relief Project with Two Harvesters

On Friday, April 11th, the Hol Chan Marine Reserve held a ceremony to officially launch its Sargassum Relief Project at Boca Del Rio Park in San Pedro Town. This marks a significant step in combating the ongoing sargassum invasion affecting the island’s coastline. A key highlight of the event was the presentation and demonstration of two state-of-the-art modified harvesters designed to collect and remove sargassum efficiently before it reaches the shore.

Sargassum has long been a recurring problem for Belize’s coastal towns, including San Pedro. It not only affects the aesthetic appeal of the beaches but also poses environmental and economic challenges.

The ceremony, which started at 10AM, attracted attention from local officials, environmentalists, and community members, all eager to witness the introduction of these innovative machines. The harvesters symbolize a collaborative effort between the Hol Chan Marine Reserve, the Ministry of Blue Economy and Marine Conservation, and the Belize Social Security Board, showcasing a united approach to addressing the environmental challenges of sargassum influxes.

During the opening ceremony, Jerome Palma, acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Social Security Board, shared his remarks. “I am pleased to be here today. We join Hol Chan Marine Reserve in marking a new chapter that speaks to vision, environmental responsibility, and community-centered development. As the custodian of the national pension fund, the Social Security Board has the responsibility to safeguard the contribution of our working population and at the same time to prudently invest those funds in ways that deliver stable returns and also create meaningful national impact. This project that Hol Chan has embarked upon, the installation of sargassum barriers and the acquisition of two harvesters, fits squarely within that framework. In supporting this initiative, the Social Security Board Proudly stands alongside the Hol Chan Marine Reserve as it takes proactive steps to address the growing challenge of Sargassum on our shores.”

During the ceremony, the Honorable Andre Perez, Minister of Blue Economy and Marine Conservation, shared a few words. “Today is a special day a very, very important and historic actually, because this is the culmination f I would say over a year and a half of planning and see how to get these harvesters we did a lot of studies, a lot of inquiries all across this world in fact and finally able to source a place that will be able to price something that is fitting to what can meet our needs here in Belize, and that is who we end up getting these two harvests, and even though when we got them here to Belize, and they had to become modified and retrofitted for it to work here and on our shores. The cost has been expensive, approximately two million Belize dollars, but I can call it a success. We now have to look at maintenance and training. We need to get a fleet and engage everyone who may be interested in it. It has already been successfully proven that it can work. The Social Security Board was the one that funded this.”

Community members expressed optimism about the project’s potential to alleviate the sargassum problem, which has previously overwhelmed local cleanup efforts. The harvesters are expected to complement ongoing manual removal initiatives, providing a more sustainable and scalable solution. Officials also emphasized plans for continuous monitoring and adaptive management to ensure the project’s long-term success.

At the end of the ceremony, media members, stakeholders, and residents in attendance were taken out on the two harvesters to see a demonstration of how effectively they collect sargassum. The presentation of the two sargassum harvesters at the Hol Chan Marine Reserve’s Sargassum Relief Project launch represents a significant advancement in environmental management for San Pedro Town. This initiative addresses an urgent ecological issue and reinforces Belize’s commitment to preserving its marine heritage and supporting the resilience of its coastal communities.