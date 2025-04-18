Champions of mangrove conservation honored at Mangrove Friendly Development Challenge

The Mangrove Friendly Development Challenge, an inspiring competition organized by the World Wildlife Fund, celebrated and awarded innovative projects that promote mangrove conservation in the Cayes. The Turneffe Atoll Sustainability Association (TASA) and El Ben Cabanas from Caye Caulker were among the winners. TASA was recognized in the Conservation and Sustainability Value category, while El Ben Cabanas received an award in the Aesthetics and Creativity category. This recognition highlights TASA’s and El Ben Cabanas’ commitment to conservation and their successful efforts to emphasize the importance of marine ecosystems, particularly the protection of mangrove forests.

During the award ceremony on April 10th in Belize City, mangroves were recognized as vital ecosystems and nature’s unsung protectors. They play a crucial role in conserving coastlines, nurturing various marine species, and effectively combating climate change. Nadia Bood, the WWF Country Representative, explained that the event aims to raise awareness about the pressures mangroves face. “We are seeing the increasing loss of mangroves from development. Many people are driven to develop along the coast,” she said. “We have hotels, resorts, expansion of communities and municipalities, and so we need to find a way that we can engage the public,” Bood emphasized the importance of engaging the development sector, government, and planners to unite people and create meaningful change.

The challenge winners gathered at Old Belize Pavilion, where TASA’s Executive Director, Valdemar Andrade, and his team proudly accepted their award. “This recognition reflects milestones like the establishment of the Calabash Nature Trail, a unique experience at Turneffe Atoll designed to educate and inspire visitors about the critical role mangroves play in protecting coastlines, supporting biodiversity, and building climate resilience,” the winning organization noted.

Andrade praised Kevin Novelo, their Science Conservation Manager, for being named the Mangrove Champion. Novelo received this recognition for his exceptional leadership in enhancing mangrove capacity building throughout the country. Andrade also discussed TASA’s efforts in mangrove conservation. These include advocacy and policy. We have lobbied for strong mangrove protection laws,” he said. “Other approaches we have taken include community engagement, conservation, restoration, and rehabilitation, along with education, awareness, research, and monitoring.” Andrade indicated that the mangrove area at the atoll is 11,000 hectares. They have maintained this ecosystem by enforcing environmental laws and having a strong team, including science and education experts.

Saira Mahabir, the manager of El Ben Cabanas, expressed their heartfelt gratitude to WWF and their partners for the recognition. “This esteemed accolade reaffirms our unwavering commitment to the protection of mangroves, acknowledging that Belize’s mangrove forests are hotspots for biodiversity and are vital for the health of the larger coral reef ecosystem,” she stated. “We are dedicated to integrating environmental sustainability with innovative design principles.” Mahabir shared with everyone at the event that from the beginning of El Ben Cabanas’ development, the owner, Brian McWaters, saved plenty of mangroves and used them to beautify the property. “He saved all the mangroves in front of the sea so he could use them as a shield for the property. If you look at the seaside, you will see all the mangroves, but you would not see the resort at all,” Mahabir stated.

The Mangrove Friendly Development Challenge highlighted local efforts to promote environmental sustainability and help Belize become more resilient to climate change impacts.