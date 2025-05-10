Sargassum overwhelming Ambergris Caye’s coasts; harvesters trying to cope with the influx

San Pedro Town began addressing the Sargassum issue on April 11th by activating two specialized harvesters designed to collect and remove the brown seaweed from the ocean before it reaches the beaches. Since then, these modified machines have been working to scoop up the seaweed near the island’s urban area. However, large amounts of Sargassum have still been observed on the beaches. In response, the San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) has declared a Sargassum emergency and is hiring additional personnel to assist in removing the algae from the downtown beaches.

The SPTC already maintains a team of workers who clean the beaches daily. This time of year, when eastern winds blow the seaweed throughout the Caribbean Sea, the shores are often overwhelmed with Sargassum, which negatively impacts businesses and tourism. Although the introduction of the harvesters, under the management of the Hol Chan Marine Reserve, was expected to lighten the workload, the volume of seaweed drifting ashore has proven to be excessive.

While no one was available to comment at Hol Chan, when the harvesters were introduced, it was noted that they aimed to alleviate the overwhelming influx of Sargassum. The plan also seeks to reduce the workload for local authorities, hoteliers, restaurateurs, and the community. However, it seems that having only two harvesters is insufficient, given the vastness of the coastal area.

A resident who has been monitoring the machines’ performance remarked that additional harvesters may be necessary. Others echoed this sentiment, noting that two machines are not enough to cover all the affected areas. One individual pointed out that when the harvesters return to shore to dispose of their Sargassum load, some of the drifting mats have already washed ashore by the time they resume their work. “They may be removing some of it, but it doesn’t seem to be enough; our beaches are still impacted by this seaweed,” one resident said.

Area Representative Honorable Andre Perez shared that acquiring the harvesters took some time and that, after modifications, the total cost amounted to approximately BZ$2 million. He explained that this funding came from a loan provided by the Belize Social Security Board. During the unveiling of the equipment, he mentioned that a fleet might be necessary to effectively address the job in front of San Pedro and possibly to expand efforts to other areas in the country. To support this growth, he suggested that the private sector be invited to participate in the project to combat the seasonal influx of Sargassum.

Additionally, the equipment will require maintenance, and personnel will need to be trained to operate it properly. These ongoing expenses will incur additional costs for the Hol Chan Marine Reserve or the agency responsible for managing the harvesters. Currently, the funding for these operational costs is unclear, and our inquiries on this matter have gone unanswered.

Hotels along the beach have joined the efforts to keep their areas free of Sargassum seaweed. A beach resort north of San Pedro has even invested in a beach surf rake to remove the seaweed from its beachfront. According to the resort, the equipment has benefited both the property and its guests, as it effectively removes the seaweed while leaving the sand intact.

The influx of Sargassum is impacting the entire coastline of the country. In response, the Department of the Environment, in collaboration with the Ministry of Sustainable Development, Climate Change, and Solid Waste Management, and the National Sargassum Task Force, has provided essential support to five coastal communities severely affected by Sargassum—San Pedro, Caye Caulker, Seine Bight, Placencia, and Hopkins, providing wheelbarrows, rakes, forks, personal protective equipment (PPE), and other materials to assist in their beach clean-up efforts.

This support has been made possible through a regional project led by the Organization for the Fishing and Aquaculture Sector of the Central American Isthmus and the Central American Commission on Environment and Development within the Central American Integration System (SICA). The project, titled ‘SICA AZUL – Protection of the Marine Environment through an Intersectoral Management Approach,’ is funded by the Government of the Republic of China (Taiwan).