DOE Partners with Customs Brokers to Strengthen Environmental Import Compliance

The Department of the Environment (DOE) partnered with customs brokers through a two-day workshop held in Belize City on May 14 and 15, 2025, to enhance environmental compliance for imported goods. This initiative forms part of the DOE’s broader strategy to align trade practices with national legislation and international environmental agreements, including the Montreal Protocol and the Basel Convention.

The sessions provided customs brokers with detailed guidance on the DOE’s permitting processes and the regulatory challenges of importing plastics, chemicals, and ozone-depleting substances. These substances pose risks to both public health and the environment, making regulatory compliance a top priority. The event featured interactive presentations and practical tools to help brokers better navigate environmental regulations.

Minister of Sustainable Development, Climate Change, and Solid Waste Management, Hon. Orlando Habet, emphasized the initiative’s significance, saying, “By ensuring that imported commodities meet national environmental standards, the DOE is not only protecting human health but also preserving Belize’s diverse ecosystems.” He added, “Compliance with international agreements enhances Belize’s reputation and opens doors to global markets, promoting sustainable economic growth.”

Due to strong interest, the DOE divided attendees into two cohorts over the two days. She scheduled an additional virtual session for May 24, 2025, to accommodate those unable to attend in person. This inclusive approach ensures broader participation and continued engagement with the customs brokerage community.

The DOE stressed that these efforts go beyond regulatory compliance to safeguard public health and support Belize’s sustainable development goals. The department calls on all stakeholders to support such initiatives to help the country meet its environmental commitments.

This workshop underscores the DOE’s ongoing commitment to strengthening regulatory oversight and promoting interagency collaboration to ensure Belize’s import processes positively contribute to environmental protection and public health.