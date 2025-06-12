Sargassum Red Code Reactivated in San Pedro

The influx of sargassum along the beaches of San Pedro Town has increased in recent days, prompting the San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) to reactivate its emergency plan. As a result, sanitation staff are now being supported by additional labor to facilitate the swift and efficient removal of the brown seaweed from the water and downtown beaches.

Over the past few weeks, the SPTC has been hiring extra personnel to help remove as much sargassum as possible from public beaches. The effort has also seen cooperation from several businesses, including hotels and restaurants along the eastern coastline, which have been clearing seaweed from in front of their properties. In areas with seawalls, large mats of sargassum have accumulated, producing a pungent odor as the seaweed decays. In some locations, cleaning crews have entered the water to remove the buildup, while in others, the stagnant algae remain untouched.

Several beachgoers shared with The San Pedro Sun that sargassum removal should be a collective responsibility. They noted that the foul odor from decaying seaweed negatively impacts the beachfront dining experience. Some also expressed concerns about potential health hazards. Excessive sargassum on the shoreline not only affects tourism and marine life but can also pose respiratory risks due to the toxic gases released during decomposition.

While sargassum in the water is generally harmless to humans, it becomes hazardous once it begins to rot on land. As it decomposes, it releases hydrogen sulphide gas (H₂S), a colorless, poisonous gas with a strong, rotten-egg-like odor. The effects of H₂S exposure depends on the concentration and duration of inhalation. Studies indicate that high levels can quickly become life-threatening. Vulnerable groups include individuals with asthma, the elderly, infants, pregnant women, and even pets such as dogs. In addition to respiratory issues, swimming in waters infested with sargassum can also lead to skin irritation.

In response, the SPTC continues to collaborate with the Hol Chan Marine Reserve, which has deployed sargassum harvesters to intercept the seaweed before it reaches the shore. Despite these efforts, large volumes continue to wash up on shore. Residents monitoring the situation say the harvesters are overwhelmed by the influx, and cleanup crews are struggling to keep the beaches clear.

According to the National Meteorological Service of Belize, as of June 9th, high concentrations of sargassum remain present in the Caribbean Sea. The forecast indicates a medium to high risk of additional sargassum affecting coastal areas.

Communities currently under alert include San Pedro, Caye Caulker, Hopkins, and Placencia.

The sargassum crisis has become a growing global concern, particularly affecting countries along the Atlantic Ocean, the Gulf of Mexico, and the Caribbean Sea. Massive blooms of this floating seaweed, originating primarily from the Sargasso Sea and fueled by nutrient runoff and rising sea surface temperatures, have been washing ashore in record quantities since around 2011. Coastal regions in the Caribbean, West Africa, Central America, and even Florida have reported mounting environmental, economic, and public health impacts. The excessive accumulation disrupts marine ecosystems, threatens local fisheries, deters tourism, and creates health risks due to the release of hydrogen sulphide gas as the seaweed decays.

With no long-term solution in place, affected countries continue to explore mitigation strategies, including at-sea harvesting, sustainable reuse, and regional collaboration to manage the seasonal influx.