Stakeholders Condemn Dredging Activity Near Mexico Rocks

Dredging activity observed near the Mexico Rocks recreational zone, located within the Hol Chan Marine Reserve, has sparked outrage and concern among environmentalists and tourism stakeholders. They are alarmed at the potential impacts such activity may have on the sensitive marine ecosystem and are demanding clarity regarding the project’s authorization and the environmental safeguards in place. Mexico Rocks is recognized as a vital component of the Belize Barrier Reef System. To bring further attention to the issue, the San Pedro Tour Guide Association called a stakeholder meeting on Thursday, June 19th, to collectively voice their concerns.

This protected area, located off the far northern coast of San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, is a shallow reef complex known for its calm, clear waters and abundant marine life. It is a popular destination for snorkeling and other water-based activities.

The dredging operation came under intense public scrutiny on June 13th after aerial images circulated on social media showing sediment plumes drifting toward the reef area. In response to public concern, the Department of the Environment (DOE) stated that the project has received environmental clearance and a dredging permit from the Mining Unit.

Chief Environmental Officer Anthony Mai told The Sun that the small-scale dredging aims to remove 4,000 cubic yards of material to create an access channel. Mai acknowledged the concerns but emphasized that the area being dredged is not within the protected zone.

The potential damage from sedimentation was also highlighted by San Pedro Tour Guide Association President Philip ‘Billy’ Leslie. He said he contacted the DOE but was dismayed by the response. “The representative stated that ‘only some sediment will fall on top of the coral’ and ‘sediment comes and goes,’ downplaying the potential environmental damage,” Leslie noted. He added that no clear information was provided regarding the use of sediment curtains or other mitigation measures. According to Leslie, the DOE’s comments were not only scientifically inaccurate but deeply troubling, especially coming from an agency tasked with environmental protection.

“Sediment runoff is a documented cause of coral smothering, bleaching, and long-term reef degradation,” Leslie stated. “It is unacceptable that any form of dredging would be allowed near a protected reef without robust, enforceable mitigation protocols and community transparency.”

In response to the backlash, Mai stated on Tuesday, June 17th, that a DOE team stationed in San Pedro would conduct a compliance inspection. “This will be to ensure that silt curtains are installed and that they are following the required conditions,” he said. However, as of press time, neither Mai nor his team had provided any updates. Requests for comment from The Sun went unanswered.

Area Representative and Minister of Blue Economy and Marine Conservation, the Honorable Andre Perez, commented that the dredging is part of a small project to create a barge landing port. Perez confirmed that the developer holds all necessary permits and that the work should be completed soon. He emphasized that the dredging is occurring outside the marine reserve and stated that staff from the Hol Chan Marine Reserve are monitoring the project. The Hol Chan office, however, did not respond to requests for comment.

The stakeholder meeting on Thursday brought together tour guides, tour operators, fishing guides, families, activists, and environmentalists. Representatives from local authorities, including the Department of Education (DOE), were invited to attend the gathering at the Angel Nuñez Auditorium at San Pedro High School. The meeting was seen as a crucial opportunity to discuss the potential impacts of such developments on the marine resources that support thousands of livelihoods on Ambergris Caye.