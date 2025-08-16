Saturday, August 16, 2025
Environment

Sea Turtle Nesting Season Brings Both Challenges and Hope

The ongoing sea turtle nesting season on Ambergris Caye is showing both encouraging progress and pressing challenges, according to local conservation experts. So far, 40 sea turtle nests have been confirmed, involving both green and loggerhead turtles. Weekly patrols by biologists and Hol Chan Marine Reserve (HCMR) rangers have located these nests, leading to the successful release of 451 hatchlings near the reef.
While traditional nesting areas like Rocky Point and Robles Beach remain important habitats, new sites have been identified at Basil Jones, Punta Azul, Clearwater, Capricorn, Las Terrazas, and Casa Pokey. This expansion highlights the broader use of the island’s coastline by nesting turtles.
Biologists report a notable shift this year, with nests appearing closer to populated areas, possibly due to environmental pressures such as beach litter and excessive sargassum buildup. For example, hatchlings were recently spotted near the Mesa Cantina property, a location with no prior nesting records.
In an August 13 interview, HCMR stated, “The turtles face significant threats, both natural and human-induced. Among anthropogenic challenges are beach litter and disturbances caused by locals near nesting sites. Natural factors include the proliferation of sargassum seaweed washing ashore, which complicates nesting, strong tides eroding nests, and an increasing presence of predators such as iguanas, birds, crabs, and ants preying on vulnerable hatchlings.”
To combat these threats, HCMR has intensified conservation efforts, including regular beach cleanups and systematic nest monitoring to mark and protect nests. These measures aim to reduce human impact and boost hatchling survival rates.
Local residents and visitors are urged to support these efforts by avoiding nest disturbances and promptly reporting any sightings to HCMR. Conservationists emphasize that collective action is vital to safeguarding San Pedro’s sea turtles for future generations.

