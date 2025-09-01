Belize Advances Climate Action Through Inclusive Climate Week 2025

Belize Climate Week 2025, observed from August 25 to 29, brought together national stakeholders, youth, and local communities to raise awareness and promote action on climate change. Organized by the National Climate Change Office (NCCO) under the theme “Adapting Today, Sustaining Tomorrow: Resilient Roots, Greener Future,” the week featured panel discussions, interactive booths, and workshops focused on Belize’s climate strategies and inclusive engagement.

The week opened with a keynote address by Prime Minister John Briceño and included a series of events highlighting forestry, agriculture, energy, water, biodiversity, policy, and youth and Indigenous leadership. A National Climate Finance Forum concluded the week, providing a platform for project proponents and stakeholders to connect with potential funders and explore opportunities for high-impact climate initiatives.

Kamil Salazar, Monitoring, Reporting and Verification Officer at NCCO, emphasized the importance of youth involvement, saying, “If we don’t start with our youths… these are the people who will become our leaders in the future… we have them involved in the actual activities… training them to be moderators or panelists, forcing them to research to communicate with professionals.” Deputy Chief Climate Change Officer Sumeet Betancourt highlighted the collective nature of Belize’s Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), which capture the commitments of key stakeholders to reduce emissions and adapt to climate risks.

While most Climate Week events took place in Belize City, San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, played a key role in advancing climate resilience. Earlier this year, the town hosted community-driven workshops focused on coastal adaptation, disaster risk management, and engagement strategies, critical for protecting the island from rising sea levels and stronger hurricanes intensified by climate change. These local initiatives reinforced the importance of including communities directly affected by climate threats in national climate planning.

Throughout the week, government agencies, NGOs, the private sector, and community organizations hosted informational and interactive booths, allowing participants to learn, network, and engage on climate issues. Food vendors were also on-site, creating a vibrant space for collaboration.

Climate Week 2025 served as a crucial platform for Belize to advance climate action, promote youth and community participation, and demonstrate national leadership in regional climate efforts. It underscored the urgent challenges faced by vulnerable coastal areas like San Pedro.