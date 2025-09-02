Tuesday, September 2, 2025
Grants to Combat Sargassum Made Available by the Belize Fund for a Sustainable Future

A quarter million dollars in grant funding has been allocated to the Belize Tourism Industry Association (BTIA) and the Belize Hotel Association (BHA) under the Belize Fund for a Sustainable Future to help combat the ongoing Sargassum influx. The funds will support coastal communities struggling with the seaweed and assist established beachfront businesses with clean-up efforts.
The initiative was launched after the government declared the growing Sargassum problem a national emergency. The Belize Fund partnered with the Ministries of Blue Economy and Tourism to distribute the grants, targeting five coastal areas.
At a signing ceremony on Thursday, August 28th, in Belize City, Executive Director of the Belize Fund, Dr. Leandra Cho-Ricketts, said the program will focus on San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, Caye Caulker, and the southern coastal villages of Hopkins, Seine Bight, and Placencia. “These grants are developed through the Sargassum task force. Under this task force, a relief program has been developed focusing on alleviating the Sargassum relief efforts countrywide,” she said.

Dr. Leandra Cho-Ricketts

BTIA’s Executive Director, Linette Canto, welcomed the funding, noting the heavy toll of brown algae on coastal communities and the tourism industry. “You do not have to be a member of any of the two organizations to be able to get the support,” she explained, adding that the funds will be equally distributed. “To apply for these grants, you need to be along the coastline, an established business that is already trying to fight the Sargassum situation.”
BHA President Reynaldo Malik stressed that the associations will ensure fair access to the funds. The total allocation is $250,000, with $125,000 going to each association.
Grants for Sargassum Relief Program
Small grants of up to $5,000 will be available to beachfront businesses, including hotels, to support clean-up efforts. Applicants must hold a valid Belize Tourism Board hotel license, be located in a Sargassum-impacted area, and show proof of ongoing efforts to address the problem. Applications close on September 5, 2025.
Canto emphasized that the program is open to all qualifying stakeholders in the targeted municipalities. BTIA and BHA have pledged to follow a transparent vetting and redistribution process to ensure the funding reaches those most in need.
This initiative aims to preserve Belize’s coastlines and safeguard the country’s reputation as a top tourism destination.
To apply, visit the following link: https://shorturl.at/VfND2

