WWF’s 2025 Mangrove Friendly Development Challenge comes to San Pedro

On Monday, September 15th, the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) hosted the 2025 Mangrove Friendly Development Challenge meeting at the Sun Breeze Hotel in San Pedro. The event brought together conservation leaders, policymakers, developers, and community stakeholders to highlight the importance of mangroves and encourage innovative, sustainable development across Belize.

Following its launch in Belize City on September 9th, the San Pedro event focused on the critical role mangroves play in protecting biodiversity, enhancing climate resilience, and supporting Belize’s blue economy. Mangrove forests are recognized as biodiversity hotspots that sustain coral reef ecosystems. Yet, over 35% have already been lost in prime tourism areas, such as the Placencia Peninsula, Ambergris Caye, and Caye Caulker—figures that organizers say underscore the urgency of conservation. The Mangrove Challenge was first introduced in 2009.

The competition invites developers, landowners, conservation practitioners, and other groups to submit projects that showcase sustainable designs within mangrove landscapes. Eligible projects include the creation of mangrove reserves, construction practices that avoid mangrove removal, landscaping that integrates mangroves, mangrove hedges and boardwalks, docks designed to protect mangrove shorelines, and carefully managed mangrove trimming. City parks that conserve mangroves and organizations managing mangrove reserves are also encouraged to participate.

Organizers of the challenge include the Belize Forest Department, Ministry of Blue Economy and Marine Conservation, Coastal Zone Management Authority and Institute (CZMAI), Blue Bond and Finance Permanence Unit, Belize Mangrove Alliance, Caribbean Community Climate Change Centre, The Pew Charitable Trusts, the U.S. National Science Foundation’s Strong Coasts Project, the Great Barrier Reef Foundation, Belize Fund for a Sustainable Future, Belize Tourism Board (BTB), and Belize Tourism Industry Association (BTIA).

The event not only raised awareness but also encouraged participants to become advocates for mangrove conservation, contributing directly to Belize’s sustainable development goals. Applications must be submitted by November 14th, 2025, with winners to be announced in January 2026.

For more information or to submit an entry, visit www.mangrovefriendlychallenge.org.