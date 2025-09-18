Nationwide Tree Handing-Over Ceremony Celebrates Belize’s 44th Independence

On Wednesday, September 17, celebrating Belize’s 44th Independence anniversary, the Belize Forest Department hosted a Tree Handing-Over Ceremony at its headquarters in Belmopan. The event formed part of the Greening Belize Initiative, which aims to plant one million trees over five years. As part of the milestone, Belize’s nine municipalities, including San Pedro, received 44 plants to symbolize the country’s 44 years of nationhood.

The ceremony underscored the importance of sustainable environmental practices and highlighted the collaborative effort required to expand Belize’s green spaces. The initiative was made possible through partnerships and contributions from the Corozal Sustainable Future Initiative (CSFI), the Ya’axché Conservation Trust, and the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Security, and Enterprise. The Belize Mayors’ Association also played a key role, working alongside dedicated staff to coordinate and execute this national effort.

Councillor Johnnia Rivero, representing the San Pedro Town Council, received the 44 plants on behalf of the island community. “We will plant them depending on the type of tree and the type of wind and sun they can be exposed to—at the stadium, parks, schools, and along the strip to Maya Airways,” she said. Rivero added, “We at the SPTC have planted trees before and can proudly see them growing and giving much-needed shade to residents on hot days.”

The Greening Belize Initiative represents more than a tree-planting effort; it embodies a vision for a greener, healthier, and more sustainable Belize. By planting these symbolic trees, the country marks its Independence Day anniversary. It reinforces its commitment to environmental conservation and climate resilience, aligning with national sustainable development and natural resource management goals.

On a personal note, Rivero shared, “I’m committed to planting one tree at a time for a greener, stronger, and climate-resilient Belize.” The initiative is part of the country’s ongoing strategy to restore landscapes, combat deforestation, promote biodiversity, and nurture a sense of national pride tied to Belize’s natural heritage.