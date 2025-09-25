Sargassum Crisis Back to Red Phase in San Pedro

The San Pedro Town Council downgraded the Sargassum Response to the yellow phase on September 17th, signaling a reduction in the seaweed influx on the island’s beaches. However, on September 24th, the response was upgraded back to the red phase following another significant increase in sargassum. This comes after months of intensive cleanup efforts triggered by record-breaking blooms earlier in the year, which heavily impacted San Pedro and other coastal communities.

Despite the red phase upgrade, progress has been made through coordinated manual removal strategies, utilizing shovels and wheelbarrows, with support from the Town Council, local businesses, and residents. Large volumes of sargassum continue to arrive daily, necessitating ongoing cleanup operations. Collected seaweed is repurposed as landfill in areas such as the San Pedrito subdivision, demonstrating environmentally responsible disposal efforts. Mayor Gualberto ‘Wally’ Nuñez noted that the challenge remains the volume of seaweed deposited daily, but added that additional manpower and financial support from the Belize Tourism Board have strengthened cleanup capacity.

Operations Manager Alex Eck, in an exclusive interview on September 24th, said, “Last week we removed 70 tons of seagrass from the beaches. This week, the target is to remove approximately double the amount, 150 tons. I want to thank our beach maintenance team. They do a daily cleanup.”

The response effort is part of the national emergency plan approved in July by the Government of Belize, which provides financial support, equipment, and long-term monitoring in collaboration with multiple ministries. The plan aims to mitigate environmental hazards, protect marine biodiversity, and safeguard tourism —a vital sector for San Pedro and Belize as a whole.

Although the red phase highlights the continued severity of the threat, authorities warn that sargassum influxes may persist due to ongoing oceanographic conditions, requiring vigilance and sustained cleanup efforts. Eck added, “If everyone does their part, we can get the beaches clean, and everyone is welcome to assist our team so we can beautify our sandy beaches again.”