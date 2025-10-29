Strong Turnout for North San Pedro Cleanup

On Sunday, October 26th, more than 150 community members gathered on the north side of San Pedro Town for a large-scale beach cleanup aimed at addressing the growing issue of plastic and waste pollution along the coast.

The event, which began promptly at 7AM from Boca del Rio, drew volunteers from across the island and was spearheaded by the San Pedro Town Council, Elito Arceo, and Stephanie Mendez. Participants included neighborhood residents, students, and representatives from several local businesses and groups, all united by a shared commitment to keeping the island’s beaches clean.

Volunteers first gathered at the Boca del Rio Park, where Arceo, Mendez, and Town Council representative Valentine Rosado welcomed everyone, explained the day’s objectives, and distributed gloves and supplies. After a brief opening prayer by Mendez, three boats transported approximately 90 volunteers northward, while other groups traveled by golf cart or met at designated cleanup points. Together, they tackled a 2.5-mile stretch of shoreline from El Norte to Tranquility Bay, working tirelessly to remove several truckloads of debris. With transportation, cleanup gear, and meals provided by organizers, the team’s coordinated effort made a visible impact on the northern beaches.

The cleanup received broad community backing, with participation from Vacasa, Victoria House, Matachica Resort, the Belize Police Cadets, Hope Haven, San Pedro Scoop, The San Pedro Sun, Cart Stop, Ramon’s Village, Tuff E Nuff Tours, Seaduced by Belize, Caribena Enterprises, Bowen & Bowen, Maresha Reid, and San Pedro High School. Nearly 50 high school students participated in the initiative, making it both a hands-on environmental activity and an educational experience.

The effort was motivated by growing concerns about the accumulation of plastic and other waste on the island’s northern beaches, areas that are particularly vulnerable due to their proximity to marine reserves and limited access to waste management. Organizers emphasized the importance of collective action to protect these fragile coastal ecosystems and expressed appreciation for the overwhelming turnout and community spirit.

The day concluded at Robles Point, where volunteers enjoyed lunch and a swim in the reserve, taking time to reflect on their hard work and shared achievement. Organizer Stephanie Mendez described the cleanup as “a complete success in every way, not just because we left each area cleaner than we found it, but because our community came together with one heart and one purpose.” She added that the event was more than a cleanup; it was “a reminder of what unity looks like, what hope feels like, and how powerful we are when we come together for something bigger than ourselves.”

With the beaches now cleaner, organizers hope the event will inspire continued conservation efforts, spark regular cleanups, and foster broader public awareness and stronger partnerships as San Pedro faces ongoing environmental challenges.