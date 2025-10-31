Public Input Sought on Belize’s Marine Conservation Plans

The National Consultations for Increasing High Protection for Biodiversity in Belize hosted its San Pedro community session on October 29th at the Sunbreeze Hotel, marking the second phase of the Resilient Bold Belize (RBB) Initiative. The consultation was led by the Belize Sustainable Ocean Plan team and supported by the Ministry of Blue Economy and Marine Conservation, the Office of the Prime Minister’s Blue Bond and Finance Permanence Unit, the Belize Fisheries Department, the Coastal Zone Management Authority and Institute (CZMAI), and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). The National Consultations for Increasing High Protection for Biodiversity in Belize hosted its San Pedro community session on October 29th at the Sunbreeze Hotel, marking the second phase of the Resilient Bold Belize (RBB) Initiative. The consultation was led by the Belize Sustainable Ocean Plan team and supported by the Ministry of Blue Economy and Marine Conservation, the Office of the Prime Minister’s Blue Bond and Finance Permanence Unit, the Belize Fisheries Department, the Coastal Zone Management Authority and Institute (CZMAI), and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).

The session aimed to gather local perspectives on proposed zones for full biodiversity protection as Belize works to expand conservation areas. The national goals include increasing coral reef protection from 4% to 20% and marine protection from 11.67% to 30% by 2026, aligning with international commitments and the country’s Blue Bond agreement. Fishers, tourism operators, residents, and environmental representatives attended to review maps and offer input on areas under consideration.

Presenters Ronalee McKenzie, Diana Rosado, and Samir Rosado, representing the CZMAI and M.D.C.L. Ltd., clarified that the proposed zones are preliminary and will undergo further review before any legal designation. They emphasized that the consultation process is designed to balance ecological protection with the needs of stakeholders tied to fishing and tourism.

Prior to these open sessions, the RBB initiative held working meetings across 18 coastal communities, where more than 200 stakeholders participated in mapping exercises that generated 177 community-drawn sketches identifying important fishing grounds, reefs, and conservation areas. These community-based insights, combined with scientific research and expert recommendations, are guiding the refinement of the proposed biodiversity protection zones.

According to presenters, the government expects to hold a final validation meeting by November 27, 2025, after which formal decisions will be enacted. The inclusive approach aims to strengthen marine conservation while maintaining livelihoods and fostering compliance through shared responsibility.

Organizers noted that increasing high-protection zones could bring long-term benefits to Belize’s reef and fisheries systems, enhance climate resilience, and reinforce the country’s leadership in marine conservation.

Those who were unable to attend and wish to offer feedback or track the process may contact 614-9825 or visit www.seasketch.org. A step-by-step video tutorial for submitting input online is available at: https://youtu.be/LSUy7MGxTXQ?si=R9xIe9ybhxby_4zK.