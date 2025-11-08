Regional Webinar Equips Caribbean Journalists for COP30

On November 5, 2025, Caribbean journalists from across the region, including The San Pedro Sun, joined a special webinar titled “Reporting on COP30 for Caribbean Journalists.” The virtual event was hosted by the Caribbean Community Climate Change Centre (CCCCC) and the CARICOM Secretariat. It aimed to help regional media better prepare to cover the upcoming COP30 climate conference in Belém, Brazil, from November 10–21. The session brought together journalists, climate experts, and regional leaders to discuss climate challenges and the media’s role in reporting on key COP30 issues.

The Conference of the Parties (COP) is the supreme decision-making body of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). It brings together countries to negotiate, assess progress, and advance climate commitments. COP30, the 30th UN Climate Change Conference, will focus on implementation and accelerating global action. Key priorities include reviewing updated nationally determined contributions, advancing rainforest conservation and sustainable management, and emphasizing the importance of local authority participation. The conference will also address international cooperation, financing, and strategies to meet global climate goals amid intensifying environmental crises.

The webinar equipped journalists with insights into CARICOM’s climate priorities ahead of COP30. Featured speakers included Mr. Dike Noel of the CARICOM Secretariat; Dr. Colin Young, Executive Director of the CCCCC; and Ms. Amrikha Singh, Program Manager for Sustainable Development at CARICOM. They discussed regional themes, including just transition, loss and damage, climate finance, and adaptation strategies. Ryan Bachoo of Guardian Media Limited also shared techniques for effectively covering complex climate topics while maintaining journalistic integrity. The session underscored the media’s dual role as both informers and educators, capable of amplifying the Caribbean’s voice on the global stage.

The webinar forms part of ongoing regional collaboration efforts. CARICOM and the CCCCC have been preparing for COP30 through joint meetings, negotiations, and strategic advocacy to highlight the Caribbean’s vulnerabilities and needs. The region continues to experience intensifying storms, sea-level rise, and economic losses, clear reminders of the urgent need for climate resilience. Caribbean nations, through alliances such as the Alliance of Small Island States (AOSIS) and the G77 plus China, are pressing for ambitious emissions reductions, increased climate financing, and preservation of the 1.5°C global warming limit.

Speaking during the session, Amrikha Singh emphasized the importance of a just transition: “The just transition calls for making climate action fair for workers and communities. It speaks to greening and creating green jobs, as we recognize that there will be a shift from fossil-fuel-based to greener economies. It is essential that we include our unions and our communities to help shape our climate policies.” She also highlighted the continuing challenge of securing sufficient adaptation financing for vulnerable Caribbean countries, noting that while many have developed adaptation plans, funding remains inadequate. “Many of our member states have gone so far as to cost adaptation, but there is not sufficient financing. We call for increased—or even doubled—climate finance,” Singh stated.

Ryan Bachoo reinforced the crucial role of the media, saying, “We are small islands on the front lines of this climate disaster. Our storytelling must bridge the science and the policy with the people on the ground.”

The webinar strengthened the readiness of Caribbean journalists, including those from San Pedro, to report knowledgeably and responsibly on COP30 proceedings and outcomes, ensuring the Caribbean perspective continues to shape the global climate dialogue.