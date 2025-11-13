Stakeholders Unite to Strengthen Belize’s Fisheries Enforcement Efforts

On November 11th, a validation workshop was held in Belize City for the National Fisheries Enforcement and Conservation Monitoring Strategy and Action Plan. The session emphasized the importance of developing an effective national strategy to protect Belize’s marine resources, bringing together key stakeholders, including representatives from the Belize Coast Guard, the Ministry of Blue Economy and Marine Conservation, and the Belize Fisheries Department.

Minister of Blue Economy and Marine Conservation, Honorable Andre Perez, emphasized the significance of the action plan in strengthening the country’s marine management framework. “In the action, we see where we can do enforcement and conservation and protect our blue space,” he said. “We need to look at how we can do sustainable fishing for everyone to benefit, while also ensuring the environment is well preserved.”

Minister Perez noted that effective monitoring and enforcement require collaboration across several government agencies. “This does not fall only under the Fisheries Department,” he explained. “We need enforcement to be done along with police, customs, and the Belize Coast Guard, who have been collaborating with us. It’s a collective effort, and everyone should do their part to make this initiative a success.”

Fisheries Administrator Rigoberto Quintana elaborated on the development and financing of the plan. He explained that the strategic plan is being coordinated through the Office of the Prime Minister and will serve as a framework for the period from 2025 to 2030. “Through the various funding entities we have in the country, the government has made it a priority to implement this strategy,” Quintana stated. He added that the initiative forms part of the government’s broader commitment to expand marine protected areas. “There is more need to cover more areas and apply more enforcement in the blue space,” he said.

Rear Admiral Elton Bennett of the Belize Coast Guard also spoke on the national importance of the enforcement strategy. “Managing our natural resources across the country and focusing on fisheries enforcement itself grabs the attention of the Belize Coast Guard,” Bennett said. He noted that within their national security strategy, supporting the blue economy is essential. “It speaks to national security, securing food, and managing livelihoods in the blue spaces,” he explained. “We continue partnering with different entities such as the Fisheries Department, where the Coast Guard’s contribution is practical and considered in the overall scheme of their enforcement strategy.”

The validation workshop represented the first step toward ensuring the plan is practical, impactful, and aligned with institutional capacity. Participants reviewed proposed activities, identified inter-agency dependencies, and collaborated to establish a clear roadmap for implementation. The finalized strategy will guide enforcement and conservation efforts as Belize continues to strengthen its commitment to sustainable marine resource management.