Government Enforces Tough Penalties for Improper Wastewater Disposal

On November 20, 2025, the Ministry of Sustainable Development, Climate Change, and Solid Waste Management, in collaboration with the Department of the Environment (DOE) and the Ministry of Health and Wellness, issued a strong reminder to the public about the dangers and legal consequences of improper wastewater disposal. The nationwide notice highlights that untreated wastewater, including sewage, greywater, industrial effluent, and other liquid waste, poses serious risks to public health and the environment.

According to the government, domestic effluent includes wastewater from toilet flushing, showers, washbasins, kitchen sinks, and laundry, as well as wastewater from specific small industries that can be treated through standard domestic systems. When this waste is released untreated into streets, drains, waterways, road reserves, empty lots, or any unauthorized location, it can contaminate soil, rivers, and groundwater. This leads to waterborne diseases, foul odors, unsanitary conditions, and long-term ecosystem damage.

Improper wastewater disposal has long been an issue in San Pedro Town, where rapid growth, tourism pressures, and limited infrastructure have strained local systems. Over the years, residents have reported wastewater flowing into streets and drains, and authorities have struggled to keep pace with the demand for adequate treatment facilities. The government’s renewed enforcement effort is expected to have a significant impact on island communities, where protecting fragile coastal environments remains a top priority.

The government stresses that these actions are strictly prohibited under the Environmental Protection Act (Chapter 328), the Effluent Limitation Regulations, and the Public Health Act (Chapter 40). These laws require all wastewater to be treated appropriately and discharged only with the necessary authorization or license. It is an offense to allow wastewater to flow from any premises into an unapproved location.

As part of the enforcement effort, the DOE and the Public Health Department will conduct routine inspections and sampling at discharge points nationwide. Any contamination or violation detected will result in legal action. Penalties include fines of up to $25,000 under environmental laws and up to $20,000 and/or imprisonment for up to five years under the Public Health Act, with additional penalties for repeat offenders.

Authorities are urging homeowners, businesses, and industries to ensure their wastewater treatment systems are adequate and well-maintained. This includes septic tanks, soakaways, and treatment units. Individuals and companies must refrain from releasing wastewater into unapproved areas and obtain all necessary permits. The public is also encouraged to report illegal discharges to the DOE or the Public Health Department at phone numbers 822-2548/880-2363 or via email [email protected] or [email protected].