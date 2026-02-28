Opposition Emerges Over Proposed International Airport on Ambergris Caye

The proposed development of an international airport north of San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, has sparked mixed reactions among residents. While some islanders support the initiative, others have begun voicing opposition. An online petition has been launched to gather signatures against the project, which would allow private jet owners to fly directly to Ambergris Caye from international destinations.

The project has reportedly received government approval, and Area Representative Honorable Andre Perez has said it will move forward. According to Perez, construction could begin within the next three years.

“We are talking about fixed-based operations, which are very important, as there are people who want to fly to specific destinations quickly and start enjoying their stay. We believe that by providing an industry in San Pedro, whereby these private aircraft can land here, it can be good business,” Perez said. He added that aircraft using the facility would be required to pay fees.

Perez noted that, in addition to charter and private aircraft, the airport could accommodate local airlines, enabling them to operate larger aircraft. Although he has not disclosed the exact location, Perez stated that the identified property belongs to the Social Security Board. Funding for the project is expected to be secured through the Inter-American Development Bank.

Supporters of the project believe an international airport could enhance Ambergris Caye’s tourism product and create expanded economic opportunities. Some residents, who requested anonymity, said the island requires improved infrastructure to sustain continued growth.

However, island resident Melody Wolfe has launched an online petition opposing the project, citing environmental and infrastructure concerns. Wolfe argues that private aviation does not necessarily entail a lower environmental impact.

According to Wolfe, private jets can emit five to fourteen times more carbon dioxide per passenger than commercial flights. She said that increased emissions contribute to climate change, warm oceans, stress coral reefs, and accelerate sea level rise. “So, a small airport definitely does not always mean a small environmental impact,” she said.

Wolfe emphasized that the petition is not intended to halt progress, but to ensure responsible and transparent development.

“To date, there has been no broad public consultation and no Environmental Impact Assessment publicly shared with residents. The proposed runway length has been described as capable of accommodating aircraft such as Boeing 737s and Airbus A320s commercial passenger jets. Even if initial messaging suggests private aviation, infrastructure built to that scale allows for larger aircraft over time. Private jets themselves also create significant emissions per passenger because they carry fewer people while still burning substantial fuel,” Wolfe said in a statement.

She further noted that airport development would require supporting infrastructure, including fuel storage, increased traffic, construction activity, and expanded development. “Airports also bring supporting infrastructure: fuel storage, increased traffic, construction runoff, expanded development, and more tourism pressure. That increases demand for water, wastewater, waste management, housing, healthcare, schools, and utilities. We are already seeing strain. Water pressure drops during high season, electricity interruptions occur, and drainage and waste systems are still catching up with current growth. It makes little sense to increase access before strengthening hospitals, schools, utilities, environmental safeguards, and basic infrastructure. Infrastructure should lead development, not chase it,” Wolfe stated.

She also highlighted environmental concerns, particularly the proximity of the Belize Barrier Reef.

“The barrier reef running parallel to the island depends on clean water, clean air, healthy mangroves, stable seagrass, responsible construction, and balanced tourism,” Wolfe said. “Caribbean coral reefs have already experienced significant decline due to climate stress and local pressures like pollution and coastal development. When mangroves are removed, sediment increases, water quality declines, and reefs suffer, affecting fisheries, tourism, shoreline stability, and livelihoods. Globally, countries are protecting and restoring mangroves because they absorb large amounts of carbon dioxide, filter pollutants from water, support marine biodiversity, and contribute to overall environmental stability. Protecting them is about long-term sustainability, not just scenery.”

Wolfe stressed that the opposition is not anti-development, but rather focused on responsible growth with proper environmental safeguards and meaningful public consultation.

“Today, there are simple ways to involve the community in online consultations, public livestreams, advance notice, and open forums,” she said. “Presenting projects only at closed summits, paid events, or restricted meetings excludes the very people most affected. Development should happen with the community, not around it.”

The petition calls on decision-makers to pause the process, ensure transparency, prioritize infrastructure readiness, and commission an independent scientific review. Advocates argue that protecting the ecosystem that sustains Belize’s reef-based economy is essential for the island’s long-term future.

“It is about protecting the future of the island, its economy, and the people who call it home,” Wolfe remarked.

Those interested in signing for the position can use the following link: https://shorturl.at/gsoX5.