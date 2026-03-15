ACES Wildlife Rescue Continues to Provide Critical Care for Injured Wildlife

ACES Wildlife Rescue in San Pedro has been responding to injured and displaced native animals across the Northern Cayes through a dedicated rehabilitation and release program that has served Ambergris Caye and Caye Caulker since 2010. Operating as a non-profit permitted by the Belize Forest Department, the organization provides 24-hour emergency response and long-term care for wildlife affected by human activity and habitat loss.

The group reports that hotline calls and animal intakes have increased each year as development expands, reducing natural habitats and leading to more encounters between people and wildlife. “Most of the animals we receive are injured due to human-related causes,” the ACES Wildlife Rescue team stated, noting that education on coexistence remains a key part of its mission.

Recent incidents at the San Pedro sanctuary highlight the stresses faced by local wildlife. An endangered American crocodile, nicknamed Valentine, arrived with a dislodged vertebra, internal bleeding, and a punctured lung after reportedly being stabbed with a spear or crowbar. In another case, a tropical mockingbird broke both wings trying to escape a glue trap usually used for rodents.

Other animals have completed the full rehabilitation process and returned to the wild. A double-toothed kite named Chomper was released after recovering from injuries caused by a domestic cat attack, while Totty the Royal Tern regained the ability to fly after surgery and flight rehabilitation following an incident in which she was found entangled in fishing line with a hook embedded in her wing.

ACES relies entirely on donations and community events to support veterinary care, facilities, and education programs. The sanctuary is currently fundraising to support Valentine’s ongoing treatment and continues to care for non-releasable animals that remain at the facility permanently.

Free guided tours are offered Monday through Saturday at 11:00AM and 3:00PM. Anyone who encounters an animal in need of assistance can call the 24-hour hotline at +501-623-7920 or visit www.aceswildliferescue.org for more information.