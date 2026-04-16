Reef Resorts Project Cleared for Development

The Department of the Environment (DOE) has informed the public that environmental clearance has been granted for the Reef Resorts Limited tourism project, an extension of Ramon’s Village Resort. The proposed development will take place on a 1.2-acre island located southwest of Ambergris Caye, within the Hol Chan Marine Reserve.

According to the Hol Chan Marine Reserve Management Plan 2019–2024, the project site falls within Zone E (Bajos), a General Use Zone. The developer stated in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) that development activities are permitted in this area, provided they comply with the regulations governing General Use Zones.

A public consultation on Reef Resorts Limited’s EIA was held on December 18, 2025, in San Pedro Town. The assessment noted that the island had already been cleared and partially developed before 2014, including the construction of a stone seawall. As a result, the project is not expected to require large-scale clearing or dredging. However, controlled landfilling will be necessary to raise the island’s elevation by approximately 1.5 feet above sea level, thereby improving resilience to sea-level rise and storm surge.

According to the EIA presentation, construction will be concentrated in three main zones: the north, which will include an overwater cabana; the center, designated for the caretaker’s residence and the main palapa; and the southern section, where a limited number of small palapas will be installed. The development will incorporate environmentally conscious features, including solar power, electric composting toilets, and wastewater treatment systems. Structures will be built using wood, thatch, and plywood. Developers emphasized that the project is self-contained on the island, with a minimal environmental footprint and no anticipated short-, medium-, or long-term impacts on the surrounding environment.

In a public notice issued on April 8th, the DOE stated that after a thorough review of the EIA and consideration of public concerns, the National Environmental Appraisal Committee (NEAC) recommended approval of the project, subject to the signing of an environmental compliance plan to mitigate potential impacts.

Given the ecological sensitivity of the surrounding marine environment, NEAC also outlined several recommendations. These include relocating or redesigning the proposed overwater cabana to avoid seagrass beds, prohibiting dredging within 100 feet of the island, and requiring the use of an approved external fill source. Additional measures include implementing mangrove protection strategies during landfilling and establishing a mangrove revegetation program. The committee also recommended installing the wastewater treatment plant above ground on a concrete slab.

The DOE confirmed it has accepted NEAC’s recommendations and has formally notified the developers of its decision.