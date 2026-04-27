Fragments of Hope assesses coral nurseries at Hol Chan Marine Reserve

The northern team of Fragments of Hope, a Placencia-based conservation organization, joined staff from the Hol Chan Marine Reserve on Wednesday, April 22nd, to assess the progress of coral nurseries within the reserve. The full-day activity proved productive, with the development of the nurseries described as very positive.

During the assessment, the teams collected key data to determine whether the nurseries are performing as expected. Most of the corals planted at the site were sourced from Placencia in southern Belize and introduced through a restoration program led by Fragments of Hope.

The evaluation focused in part on staghorn coral transplanted from Placencia in 2023. According to Fragments of Hope, this species has survived severe bleaching events and continues to thrive and propagate across multiple nurseries. Additional activities included measuring growth rates, constructing new nursery ropes, and out planting coral fragments for other staghorn genets recently added to the site.

Management at Hol Chan Marine Reserve expressed appreciation for the ongoing collaboration. “From training our staff and setting up the nursery tables to a long, successful day of out-planting, this partnership is making a real difference for our reefs,” the reserve noted.

Fragments of Hope was founded by Lisa Carne, who continues to lead the organization’s coral reef restoration efforts in Belize. Carne is internationally recognized for her coral conservation work, grounded in years of research, dedication, and field experience. Her early success in coral restoration at Laughing Bird Caye helped shape techniques now applied in other parts of the country, including San Pedro.

Initial coral nurseries within the Hol Chan Marine Reserve were established using experimental methods, with rebar frames supporting suspended coral fragments secured by ropes. Although earlier nursery efforts in 2011 and 2015 had limited success, the program gained momentum with the introduction of improved techniques in 2020. The current nurseries are now showing significant progress in supporting coral reef restoration.