Sea Turtle Nesting Season Officially Begins on Ambergris Caye

The 2026 sea turtle nesting season has officially started in northern Ambergris Caye, with the first four nests confirmed by the Hol Chan Marine Reserve. Over the years, Hol Chan has monitored sea turtle nesting sites along the island’s northern beaches during the nesting period, which typically runs until November. However, human activities and natural challenges, such as the increasing amount of Sargassum, continue to threaten these nesting areas.

The first nest reported by the Hol Chan Marine Reserve was confirmed on April 28th. By May 7th, four nests had been discovered, with more expected to be confirmed in the coming weeks. Hol Chan staff shared that they conduct weekly monitoring of the northern beaches and noted that seeing the first nests of the season encourages them to continue their work toward a sustainable nesting season.

As the season progresses, the Hol Chan Turtle Program anticipates changes to the beaches due to the heavy influx of Sargassum, including erosion in certain areas. The amount of Sargassum affecting Belize’s coastline has significantly increased this year.

The National Meteorological Service of Belize noted on May 11th that additional Sargassum mats could drift ashore in the coming days, moderately impacting beaches across the country. In northern Ambergris Caye, areas such as Robles are especially vulnerable because of their isolation and the limited reach of cleaning crews.

Hol Chan also expressed concern about human activities, including driving on beaches, hosting barbecues near nesting areas, and improperly disposing of garbage. According to the team, if these disturbances continue, sea turtles may eventually seek alternative nesting sites. To help ensure a successful nesting season, the public is urged to exercise caution and avoid interfering with potential nests when visiting or traveling along the island’s northern coastline.

The primary species that nest in northern Ambergris Caye are Loggerhead and Green turtles, while Hawksbill turtles make occasional appearances. The number of nests recorded annually has remained below 100 in recent years. Despite the challenges, the Hol Chan Marine Reserve remains hopeful for a successful nesting season in 2026.

Islanders and visitors are reminded that the Loggerhead, Green, and Hawksbill turtles nesting on the island are endangered species protected by law in Belize.

To report suspected nests, stranded hatchlings, or illegal activities affecting sea turtles, the public is encouraged to contact Hol Chan Marine Reserve at 226-2247.