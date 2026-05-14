US$4 Million Initiative Launched to Combat Coastal Erosion Across Belize

Several coastal communities across Belize, including the Cayes, continue to battle the growing threat of erosion. To address the ongoing issue, the Government of Belize has launched a new initiative, “Enhancing the Resilience of Belize’s Coastal Communities to Climate Change Impacts,” with a US$4 million investment. The project, led by the Protected Areas Conservation Trust (PACT), aims to strengthen the climate resilience of coastal communities, ecosystems, and related infrastructure.

The project was officially launched on May 7th in Dangriga Town, Stann Creek District. The Minister of Blue Economy and Marine Conservation and Area Representative for Belize Rural South, the Honorable Andre Perez, attended the event and said the PACT investment reflects a partnership between the Government of Belize and key stakeholders working together to build climate resilience through strategic, science-based, and people-centered actions.

“Importantly, this initiative directly advances the implementation of Belize’s Blue Economy Development Policy, Strategy and Implementation Plan,” Perez said. “This project also aligns with the government’s broader vision under Plan Belize to strengthen climate resilience, sustainable development, and national well-being.”

Perez added that in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, efforts continue to protect the island’s eastern beaches from erosion. In partnership with the San Pedro Town Council (SPTC), his office has been supporting a beach-nourishment project at Boca del Rio Beach Park. According to Perez, teams are actively replenishing sand, stabilizing vulnerable shorelines, and installing protective measures to slow erosion while preserving public beach access.

“We can see these are the effects of climate change, and we are working to save our beaches so our residents can have access to good beaches in the downtown area,” Perez said.

The Boca del Rio project is expected to expand to additional areas along the eastern coastline of downtown San Pedro. The initiative is a coordinated effort involving government support, the SPTC, local stakeholders, and scientists, all working to preserve San Pedro’s beaches for residents and visitors alike.

“We are working hard to meet the constant challenge and tackle the threat of beach erosion. We will continue keeping the community informed as the project progresses,” Perez remarked.

Coastal erosion has increasingly damaged Belizean shoreline communities in recent years, as climate change and stronger weather systems accelerate the loss of beaches and coastal land. The Enhancing the Resilience of Belize’s Coastal Communities to Climate Change Impacts project is expected to directly benefit more than 117,000 residents across 27 coastal communities in the Corozal, Belize, Stann Creek, and Toledo districts.