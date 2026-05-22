San Pedro Town Council and DOE work to stop illegal use of garbage as landfill

San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) officials and personnel from the Department of the Environment (DOE) recently conducted inspections in neighborhoods, including San Mateo, to address illegal garbage disposal practices after reports surfaced that some residents were using household refuse as landfill material on private and public properties. The visits aimed to document illegal dumping sites, raise awareness about proper waste disposal, and begin coordinated cleanup efforts across the island.

SPTC councilors and DOE officers found that some residents remain unaware that using garbage as landfill is illegal under DOE regulations. According to officials, some people have been covering domestic waste with sand to level land or fill low-lying areas. This practice had long been informally tolerated but is now being targeted through enforcement efforts. Council and DOE representatives stressed that all solid waste must be transported to the island’s Solid Waste Transfer Station at the marina for onward disposal on the mainland. Leaving or burying refuse on private property is classified as illegal dumping.

Officials explained that generations of informal practices and limited disposal options led property owners to use garbage as a convenient filling material. However, as San Pedro continues to grow, these practices have expanded into visible illegal dump sites along the coastline and within residential communities. The SPTC and DOE have identified areas such as San Mateo, San Pedrito, and other hotspots as part of a broader national waste management initiative to identify and remove illegal dumping sites.

SPTC’s environmental officer stated on May 20th, “We’ve had to meet with homeowners and businesses to explain the rules and encourage compliance.” He added, “We document conditions with photos before and after, and we ask people to sign acknowledgment forms. Enforcement, including fines, is part of the process when education fails.”

SPTC also confirmed that cameras and monitoring officers are being used to help deter illegal dumping, although the locations of surveillance units are not being disclosed publicly.

The partnership between the SPTC and DOE intends to combine cleanup campaigns, community outreach, and enforcement measures to reduce illegal dumping across the island. Town Council officials stated that fines will be used as a last resort but acknowledged that preliminary observations show penalties can help deter repeat offenders.

The SPTC continues to coordinate with the DOE to finalize the exact amounts of fines and to develop a public awareness campaign to educate residents about the environmental and legal consequences of using garbage as landfill material.