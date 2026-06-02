Community Volunteers Unite for Another Sargassum Clean-Up

A grassroots movement formed by a group of island residents known as San Pedro Citizens for Change (SPCC) continues to advocate for local needs through community action. The group recently organized another Sargassum clean-up effort in the downtown area. The latest campaign took place on Sunday, May 31st, when volunteers tackled a section of beach north of Central Park that had become nearly impassable due to large accumulations of the brown seaweed. SPCC thanked everyone who participated and stated that it plans to continue its clean-up efforts every other week, along with other community projects.

The group previously held a successful clean-up on May 3rd in the Boca del Rio area along the beach in front of San Pedro High School. Several volunteers participated in that effort, which removed large quantities of Sargassum from the shoreline.

Sunday’s activity attracted an even larger group of volunteers, including young residents, tour operators, and tour guides. Beginning at 8AM, participants worked to remove the beached seaweed despite the strong odor caused by decomposing Sargassum. Volunteers cleared as much of the affected area as possible, leaving one section untouched after determining that the accumulated seaweed was acting as a natural barrier against further beach erosion.

“It’s very important for us to put pressure on our government and council to dispose of properly and upkeep beaches where sargassum gets really bad. It needs proper removal and filling to maintain that coastline that everybody can utilize and enjoy,” the group said.

The clean-up was also assisted by the Sargassum Slayer, an innovative machine designed to help remove the brown algae from affected beaches.

One of the organizers, tour operator Oscar Iboy, emphasized the need for greater community participation in keeping the island’s eastern shoreline clean and attractive. He encouraged residents to join future clean-up efforts. “The more people we can get, the better,” said Iboy. “All we ask is for you to come out and give one hour of your time to help us keep the beaches clean for our islanders and tourists. If we get 100 people, we could keep our downtown beaches Sargassum-free. So please join us in these efforts.”

Iboy said the group is already planning its next clean-up campaign as Sargassum continues to wash ashore along the coastlines of San Pedro and other parts of Belize.

SPCC thanked everyone who contributed to the recent effort and encouraged residents to stay tuned for future activities. The group also acknowledged those who provided support through food, materials, and logistics, including the San Pedro Town Council, which assisted with the collection and disposal of the Sargassum, the Hol Chan Marine Reserve, the Office of Area Representative Andre Perez, the Fly-Fishing Association, members of the San Pedro Tour Operators Association, and all volunteers who participated.