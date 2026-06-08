Sea Turtle Nesting Season Off to Strong Start on Ambergris Caye

Following the discovery of the first sea turtle nest on April 28th, the number of nests recorded during this year’s Ambergris Caye nesting season has increased to 11 as of June 3rd. The Hol Chan Marine Reserve (HCMR), which monitors nesting sites along the island’s northern beaches, continues its efforts to ensure a successful season. As part of those efforts, the reserve recently hosted a beach cleanup to remove debris that can pose obstacles for sea turtles attempting to reach their nesting grounds.

The cleanup, held on May 30th, included HCMR staff and several community volunteers. The group visited northern beach areas around Robles Point and Rocky Point, where sea turtles commonly come ashore to nest. By the end of the activity, volunteers had filled 35 bags with garbage collected from the isolated beaches.

According to HCMR, the initiative aimed to provide sea turtles with clear access to nesting areas while ensuring that future hatchlings have a clean and safe path to the sea.

Reserve staff noted that much of the trash collected originated from human activity, including litter left by beach visitors. Additional debris is believed to have washed ashore through sea currents from other parts of Belize and neighboring countries.

Another challenge facing the nesting beaches is the increasing influx of Sargassum. The seaweed continues to accumulate along the coastline, preventing nesting turtles from reaching suitable nesting areas and creating obstacles for hatchlings attempting to reach the ocean.

The Meteorological Service of Belize continues to forecast additional Sargassum mats drifting ashore in the coming days, with moderate impacts expected on beaches along Ambergris Caye and other coastal communities across the country.

HCMR staff shared that they conduct weekly monitoring of the northern beaches and said that the increase in nesting activity encourages them to continue their conservation efforts throughout the season.

The primary species known to nest along northern Ambergris Caye are Loggerhead and Green sea turtles, while Hawksbill turtles are occasionally observed in the area. Annual nest counts have remained below 100 in recent years, but those monitoring this year’s season are hopeful that the number will continue to grow.

The HCMR reminds the public that suspected nests, stranded hatchlings, or illegal activities affecting sea turtles should be reported by calling 226-2247.