Proposed Caye Caulker Seawall and Dredging Project to Be Reviewed Following Environmental Concerns

A proposed seawall and dredging project in Caye Caulker is set to undergo review after the Caye Caulker Village Council (CCVC) raised concerns about its potential impact on the island’s mangroves. On July 1st, the Honorable Orlando Habet, Minister of Sustainable Development, said the matter will be reviewed in consultation with the Department of the Environment (DOE).

In a letter to Hon. Habet, the village council expressed concern that the proposed project could damage mangroves, which serve as a natural barrier against coastal erosion and storm surges. CCVC Chairlady Seleny Villanueva-Pott cautioned that unchecked development could undermine both the island’s fragile environment and its tourism industry. “This project turned out to be one of interest to us because it is in the middle of the village on the west side of the island. If dredging takes place and we lose some of those mangroves, then when we do have a hurricane or strong storm, we will not know what type of surge to expect,” Pott said.

Pott explained that the village council has been working with the company behind the proposed development and has encouraged it to consider alternatives, including dredging in another area while preserving the mangroves at the proposed site. “That area is prone to flooding, and that’s why we have been trying to help them understand the importance of seeking other alternatives,” she said.

Pott added that while seawalls may protect a specific stretch of coastline, they can also contribute to erosion in neighboring areas.

According to the village council, Belize Rural South Area Representative Honorable Andre Perez issued a no-objection letter for the project. The proposal includes the dredging of approximately 1,500 cubic yards to create an access channel, along with the construction of a seawall and a security fence. The no-objection letter was reportedly issued on the basis that the project could support local economic growth.

Minister Habet told the media that he had not yet seen the village council’s letter but was committed to reviewing the matter once it was formally brought to his attention. He said the environmental authorities would be involved in discussions to determine the most appropriate course of action.

Habet added that any decision must balance development needs with environmental protection, particularly in environmentally sensitive areas such as Belize’s cayes. “A balance is a must, particularly in areas of development because you do not want to see all those vehicles and golf carts where pedestrians are used to walking,” Habet said.

No timeline has been announced for the review or any final decision regarding the proposed seawall and dredging project.