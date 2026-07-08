Sargassum Continues to Impact Belize’s Coastline

The ongoing influx of sargassum along Belize’s Caribbean coastline continues to impact coastal communities, with large quantities of the seaweed now affecting Belize City as well as long-struggling destinations such as San Pedro Town. Municipal authorities, tourism stakeholders, and businesses are intensifying cleanup efforts as the decomposing seaweed threatens public spaces, marine ecosystems, and the country’s tourism industry.

Large quantities of sargassum washed ashore in Belize City on July 5th, accumulating along sections of the coastline, including areas near the Ramada Belize City Princess Hotel, and in several canals. The buildup has raised concerns among residents, business owners, and city officials as the seaweed continues to spread.

Sargassum blooms are driven by nutrient-rich ocean conditions and prevailing wind patterns that carry the floating seaweed toward Belize’s coastline. As it accumulates and decomposes, the algae release hydrogen sulfide gas, producing a strong odor and reducing oxygen levels in nearshore waters, which can negatively impact marine ecosystems.

Hotel and restaurant operators in Belize City say the seaweed is already affecting their businesses. “For us, it’s the appearance because that’s what our guests come to enjoy,” said Samantha Pagoada, Acting General Manager of Golden Bay Belize Hotel. “The smell hasn’t affected us yet, but if it comes closer, it probably will. We are willing to partner with anyone for cleanups—whatever it takes—but something needs to be done quickly.”

The situation mirrors what San Pedro has experienced for more than a decade. Since at least 2014, Ambergris Caye has faced recurring sargassum invasions, with recent years bringing record volumes that have overwhelmed cleanup efforts and strained municipal resources.

According to the San Pedro Town Council, approximately $45,000 is spent each week on labor and equipment to remove sargassum from the island’s beaches. Yet, only about 40% of the seaweed can be cleared from key tourism areas.

To strengthen its response, the Town Council has partnered with the Belize Tourism Board and private property owners to expand cleanup operations. The National Sargassum Task Force has also deployed specialized equipment, including beach rakes, a Weedoo workboat, and floating collection systems, with San Pedro serving as the pilot location for several of the initiatives.

San Pedro Town Council Operations Manager Alex Eck said the volume of seaweed continues to increase. “Recently, we removed 70 tons of sargassum from the beaches in one week. The following week, our target was approximately double that amount—150 tons,” Eck said.

Meanwhile, Belize City Mayor Bernard Wagner said the excessive amount of sargassum has been treated as a rising emergency. “When I saw it yesterday, I immediately called my directors, managers, and our City Emergency Management Organization team,” Wagner said. “We met this morning to discuss how we will respond to the level of sargassum now affecting Belize City. While we always prepare for hurricanes, floods, and other disasters, we must also recognize sargassum as a new environmental challenge that requires an organized response.”

As the 2026 sargassum season continues, officials expect additional influxes driven by regional ocean conditions. Both San Pedro and Belize City are expected to continue investing in cleanup operations while exploring long-term management strategies, including the beneficial reuse of collected seaweed and other mitigation measures.