BTIA San Pedro Hosts Environmental Discussion on Sargassum and Waste Management

On Wednesday, July 22nd, beginning at 6PM at El Fogon Restaurant, the Belize Tourism Industry Association (BTIA) San Pedro Chapter hosted an open informational discussion with San Pedro Town Council Environmental Scientist Valentine Rosado, focusing on sargassum, waste management, beach conditions, and the wider environmental pressures affecting the island. The meeting brought together tourism stakeholders, business owners, and council representatives for a frank conversation about the challenges San Pedro faces and the possible solutions being explored.

The discussion centered on why the island continues to face recurring environmental problems and how different sectors can respond more effectively. Rosado explained that the goal was to make the session more of a dialogue than a lecture, with an emphasis on science, data, and stakeholder input. He said the council’s approach is to study each issue carefully, consult with relevant partners, and identify practical solutions that can be implemented immediately while larger projects are still in development.

The event also reflected ongoing concerns that have been building for some time, particularly regarding sargassum accumulation and visible garbage on beaches and throughout town. The discussion revisited environmental degradation, beach cleanup efforts, and the long-term work needed for coastal restoration. Rosado and other participants spoke about how scientific research, equipment, policy, and coordination among agencies all influence the effectiveness of cleanup efforts.

Rosado offered a straightforward explanation of what he considers the primary challenge. “The problem is not what to do with the sargassum. The problem is taking this sargassum out of the water,” he said during the discussion. He added that once the seaweed is removed from the water, attention can shift to its disposal or potential use, but extraction must remain the priority. He stressed that delayed action allows the problem to worsen, placing greater pressure on cleanup crews, businesses, and the tourism sector. Participants also discussed the costs associated with different sargassum removal methods, including the use of offshore corrals to help keep beaches clear, provided the appropriate materials and environmental guidelines are followed.

The meeting also highlighted plans for stronger cooperation between the private sector and local authorities in addressing environmental issues. Discussions included improving coordination of cleanup efforts and strengthening enforcement of existing waste disposal regulations. Representatives said the Department of the Environment is expected to assist with enforcement, including issuing tickets to businesses and individuals who improperly dispose of garbage. The possibility of increasing fines for environmental violations was also discussed. Officials said these measures are intended to improve waste management, support sargassum response efforts, and help protect San Pedro’s beaches and tourism product.