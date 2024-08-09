2nd annual modeling program concludes with “Jungle Treasures” fashion show

On August 4, 2024, an impressive fashion show called ‘Jungle Treasures’ was held at the Cast Away Beach Resort to mark the culmination of a unique modeling program. The event celebrated a group of island women who, through their participation in the modeling program, not only boosted their self-esteem but also gained confidence and a sense of empowerment. Organized by former Miss San Pedro, Mariel Calderon, founder of Empower.Her, Manuel Flores Junior, and Vale Cervera, owner of Vale Cervera Model Training (VCMT) from Merida, Yucatan, Mexico, this is the second year the program has been conducted.

This year’s fashion show theme revolved around Belize’s vibrant flora and fauna, aiming to embrace green landscapes. The show showcased the participants’ daily style choices, featuring outfits from Pink Boutique and Ever Glow and accessories from Beaded Luks. The event also included a presentation showcasing evening gowns by international designer Abraham Teyer from Merida and a presentation by Kimberly Rose, a German-Belizean fashion designer.

The two-week project, held from July 22 to August 4, sought to support women of all ages to feel comfortable in their skin, love themselves, and bounce back stronger from failures. As part of the program, the participants took part in modeling training and photo shoots for girls aged thirteen and above, with classes held in the morning and afternoon. Notably, two well-known island women actively participated in the fashion show training. Additionally, yoga sessions and nutrition classes focused on mental health and coping with diverse types of depression. These sessions were led by Maryam Abdul Qawiyy, a multimedia entrepreneur and certified yoga instructor, and nutritionist Karen Mac.

The organizers express their heartfelt gratitude to the professionals and participants who made this year’s program successful.

Photos by San Pedro Town Council