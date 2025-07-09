Young Models Celebrate Culture and Fashion at Empow.Her’s Third Annual Show

On July 6th, at the Watermark Hotel, a group of young ladies took to the stage for their graduation fashion show after completing a two-week modeling program. The event was led by former Miss San Pedro, Mariel Calderon, in collaboration with Vale Cervera Model Training (VCMT) from Merida, Yucatan, Mexico. Titled “Heirlooms of Belize,” the fashion show celebrated culture and heritage through fashion, with each outfit telling its story. The island girls proudly modeled designs from several creators, including well-known Mexican designer Alberto Aguilar. Now in its third year, the show is part of Empow.Her is a non-profit organization founded by Calderon.

The evening began at 7PM, with co-Masters of Ceremonies Manuel Ancona and Chelsea Munoz welcoming guests and setting the tone for celebrating Belizean women through fashion. Calderon later addressed the audience, saying, “Heirlooms of Belize began as a creative idea, but as I dove into research and began to meet and work with incredibly beautiful people, it became something bigger. It became a mission to celebrate and preserve our cultural identity. To remind each one of us that our roots matter…” She also thanked everyone for attending.

The first segment featured artisan handbags designed by Emelio Perrera and handmade beaded accessories by Lailene Reyes, designer of Beaded Luks. The second segment showcased Sands Boutique outfits featuring contemporary, island-ready styles. Subsequent segments included upcycled denim transformed into wearable art by Liagabi, and bold, beach-inspired accessories from Taboo Treasures by Toucan.

A standout segment came from Everglow, a Belizean clothing brand founded in 2022 by Stephanie Mendez, whose pieces were stylish, comfortable, and confidence-boosting. Models also highlighted fashion from southern Belize by Xeil, paired with accessories from Maya Bags, a collaboration between New Yorker Judy Bergsma and Belizean artisan Desiree Arnold.

The final segments included “Cultural Whisper,” which combined festive coastal styles, bold prints, flowing lace, and ancestral rhythms, brought to life by Damian Moore’s designs. The show concluded with a dazzling display of evening gowns by designer Abraham Teyer.

Notable attendees included Miss Universe Belize 2025 Isabella Zabaneh, Miss World Belize 2025 Faith Edgar, current Miss San Pedro Alexa Acosta, Miss Earth 2025 Paris Cawich, the 79th Queen of the Bay Deanne Janae Laing, Queen of the Bay San Pedro 2025 Herla Ortiz, Councilor Dianeli Arana, and Councilor Adaly Ayuso.

Following the fashion show, a mixer and fashion designer pop-up allowed attendees to meet the designers and purchase items modeled during the event.

Shannon Perez, Micah Cano, Stephanie Manuel, Desiree Cade, and Markeisha Young were the evening’s makeup artists.

The event was made possible by sponsors, including the San Pedro Town Council, The Watermark Hotel, Tres Cocos Resort, F&S Enterprises Limited, Corona Del Mar, and Dulce Belize Weddings.