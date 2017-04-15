Passport Services resume after technical difficulties

The Department of Immigration and Nationality Services issued a press release on Friday, April 7th, informing the general public that the Department will resume normal processing of applications for renewal and issuance of new passports on Monday, April 10th. This announcement came more than a month after the Government of Belize (GOB) advised the public that the Passport Office in Belmopan was experiencing technical difficulties with the passport printing process.

Although the printing services were halted, the Department still issued temporary passports in emergency cases for persons whose passports were exhausted, lost (six weeks waiting period does apply), damaged or mutilated, and who demonstrated a need for urgent travel.

According to the release, persons wishing to apply for expedited passport services may now submit applications to the office in Belmopan. The Department stated that all applications for normal passport services will continue to be accepted at all district offices, except in Orange Walk and Dangriga.

The Department of Immigration and Nationality Services regrets any inconvenience caused during this period. For more information or questions, please contact the Department at 822-3860 or 822-0284.

