Prime Minister of Belize Meets with President of Cuba

Havana, Cuba. September 12, 2018. The President of Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, accompanied by Cuba’s First Lady, Lis Cuesta, and Cuba’s Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parilla, met with Prime Minister Rt. Hon. Dean Barrow, his wife Mrs. Kim Simplis Barrow, and Ambassador of Belize H.E. Annie Burns, in a frank and friendly exchange on areas of common interest. The group discussed challenges, achievements and cooperation between the countries.

In particular, President Díaz-Canel described the granular process of public consultation across Cuba over the Proposed Constitution. He confirmed that public consultations were taking place in factories, schools, and other central meeting places in order to ensure broad participation. Members of the public are able to propose new points for consideration, as well as suggest amendments. This process is also open to Cubans abroad. The President, Foreign Minister, and other members of the National Assembly of Cuba have regular participation in robust town-hall-style debates.

Prime Minister Barrow congratulated the President, Government and people of Cuba on this most important exercise, and the comprehensive, inclusive and fully democratic way in which it is being conducted.

The two leaders expressed a desire to strengthen the already close ties between their two countries. They agreed that greater cooperation would be especially useful in the political arena, tourism and trade. They discussed, in particular, the upcoming United Nations General Assembly. Prime Minister Barrow reiterated Belize’s continuing support in calling for an end to the unilateral, unjust commercial, economic, and financial blockade against Cuba and its people.

The meeting ended with the Prime Minister thanking the Cubans for their long-standing generosity in relation to the scholarships extended to deserving, young Belizeans.

On a personal note, Prime Minister Barrow also expressed profound appreciation to President Díaz-Canel for the hospitality of the Cuban Government and the expert medical care he is receiving in Cuba; and for the warmth and friendliness extended to him by all Cubans with whom he had come in contact.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS