Enlisted BDF Soldiers Benefit from Adjustment in Pay

The Ministry of National Security (MNS) is pleased to announce that an exercise is now completed which addresses an anomaly in the yearly salary increments for all serving enlisted men and women in the Belize Defence Force (BDF), Regular and Volunteer elements. The adjustment in salary will result in a small pay raise for all Warrant Officers, Non-Commissioned Officers, and Privates of the BDF and takes effect on June 1st, 2019.

After extensive revision exercises and consultations with the Ministries of Finance and the Public Service, this long overdue and very important exercise which ensures that enlisted soldiers receive respective emoluments on par with members of other security forces such as the Belize Police Department and the Belize Coast Guard, is now complete.

CEO in the Ministry of National Security, Mr. Felix Enríquez says that the anomaly was discussed extensively at the MNS Defence Strategic Session. It was long thought to be unfair to the serving men and women of the BDF. This adjustment fixes the anomaly and will be certain to boost overall morale of the soldiers which should improve individual and unit performance standards of the troops.

The Ministry of National Security affirms its immense appreciation for the loyalty and dedication of all members of the security forces and commits to the continuing improvement of the conditions in which each soldier operates.

