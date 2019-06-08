Guatemalan Vice Minister Visits the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Commerce

Mr. Jairo Estrada, the Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs with responsibility for Commercial Cooperation, along with his team, paid a courtesy visit to Hon. Tracy Taegar-Panton, Minister with responsibility for Investment, Trade and Commerce.

The Ministers, accompanied by the Deputy Chief of Mission for Belize and Guatemala, Mr. David Vargas, discussed improving the trade relationship between the two countries by operationalizing the Administrative Commission in Guatemala. The Commission was established by both countries in order to reopen dialogue on the Partial Scope Agreement (PSA), and possible linkages between the Secretary of Economic Integration of Central American (SEICA) and the CARICOM Single Market Economy (CSME).

The Vice Minister also congratulated Belize on its decision to go to the International Court of Justice and emphasized that this indicates a clearer vision on the timeline and work that needs to be done between the two countries. Minister Panton congratulated the Vice Minister on his drive to cement our alliance and agreed that the partnership with Guatemala is a “move towards an expanded cooperation that will create a better quality of life for all citizens.”

Related Articles Belize launches National Trade Policy

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS