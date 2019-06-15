Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital Workers’ Union Certified as Sole Bargaining Agent for KHMHA Employees

At a signing ceremony held on Tuesday, June 11th at the Belize City Labour Department, the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital Authority Workers’ Union was declared the sole, certified and recognized bargaining agent for the employees of the Hospital.

The Certificate of Recognition was signed by Mr. Gabriel Martinez, Chairman of the Tripartite Body, and witnessed by Ms. Anne Marie Thompson, Labour Commissioner; Ms. Michelle Hoare, Chief Executive Officer for Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital; Mrs. Lidia Blake, Union President; and other representatives of the Hospital, Union, Tripartite Body and the Labour Department.

The Ministry encourages the Union to uphold the tenets of their constitution by supporting and working together with management in order to promote good industrial relations and improve efficiency for organizational success. The Ministry also merits the efforts of its Tripartite Body and the Board of Governors of the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital Authority on the occasion of this historic achievement.

