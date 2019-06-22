Minister of Health Heads Delegation on Official Visit to Cuba

The Honourable Pablo Marin, Minister of Health, arrived in Havana, Cuba on June 16, 2019, to meet with his counterpart Minister Jose Angel Portal Miranda. They assessed the current state of cooperation and exchanged ideas on how to improve the work programme between both countries. He presented Minister Portal with a special plaque commemorating 28 years of continuous collaboration.

Minister Marin also met with health officials to discuss best practices in primary health care, specialized medical training and accreditation, and intersectoral approaches to mental health, stress management, and the treatment of chronic diseases such as diabetes and hypertension which are common to both nations.

Minister Marin expressed Belize’s appreciation for Cuban scholarships in a range of fields including agriculture, education, engineering, sports and medicine.

The Belizean delegation included Hon. Pablo Marin, Minister of Health; Dr. George Gough, President of the Medical Council; Ann Matute, Deputy Director of Health Services/Chief Nurse; Deryck Satchwell, Deputy Director of Tertiary and Post-Secondary Education Services; H.E. Lou-Anne Burns Martinez, Ambassador of Belize to Cuba; and Shantal Marin Gonzales, First Secretary, Embassy of Belize in Cuba.

