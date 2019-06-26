Minister of National Security Visits Taiwan

Taiwan. June 25, 2019. The Minister of National Security Hon. John Saldivar arrived in Taiwan on Monday, June 24th for a five-day trip to celebrate the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Belize and the Republic of China (Taiwan).

During his trip, Minister Saldivar will meet with Mr. David Lee, head of Taiwan's National Security Council; Mr. Yen De-faand, Defense Minister; and Miguel Tsao, Vice Foreign Minister. He will also visit Taiwan's Ocean Affairs Council, Coast Guard Administration, the military's top research institution, National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology, and a number of military facilities as well as local shipbuilders, to gain a deeper understanding of Taiwan's latest developments in related national security fields.

Hon. John Saldivar is accompanied by Mr. Felix Enriquez, Chief Executive Officer in the Ministry of National Security; Brigadier General Steven Ortega, Commander Belize Defence Force; Admiral John Borland, Commandant of the Belize Coast Guard; and Her Excellency Diane Haylock, Ambassador of Belize to Taiwan.

Last Thursday, June 20th, Taiwan's Transportation Minister Chia-Lung Lin concluded a trip to Belize to also mark the anniversary of the countries’ diplomatic ties which was established in 1989.

Minister Saldivar will conclude his trip on Friday, June 28th.

