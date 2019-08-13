Presentation of Credentials to the Governor General

Belmopan. August 12, 2019. Today, August 12th, two ambassadors presented their credentials and a high commissioner paid a courtesy visit to the Governor General H.E. Sir Colville Young at the Belize House in Belmopan.

The High Commissioner of India to Belize H.E. Mr. Manpreet Vohra and his family paid a courtesy visit to the Governor General as he has been newly appointed to serve in Belize.

Presenting their letters of credence were H.E. Mr. Nguyen Hoai Duong of Vietnam and H.E. Mr. Valentin Petrov Modev of Bulgaria. The Governor General graciously welcomed the ambassadors and offered his best regards to them during their tenure in Belize. The ambassadors both thanked the Governor General for welcoming them and conveyed on behalf of their respective country the intentions of strengthening diplomatic relations with Belize.

