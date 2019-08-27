Mayors Sign the Belize National Spatial Data Infrastructure (BNSDI) Data Sharing Memorandum of Understanding

Belmopan. August 26, 2019. Mayors from across the country gathered at the Belize Police Training Academy in Belmopan on August 22, 2019, to sign the Belize National Spatial Data Infrastructure (BNSDI) data sharing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

Through this agreement, spatial data will be shared and readily accessible on the BNSDI Geoportal to Local Government Authorities to support informed decision making in parcel/tax mapping, property management, permit tracking, flood mitigation and emergency management.

The goal of the BNSDI is to avoid duplication of efforts and make spatial data more accessible to public sector users, promote effective and economical management of public resources, and support the application of spatial data in the areas of transportation, community development, emergency response and environmental management.

The Ministry of Natural Resources continues its collaboration and partnership with all BNSDI stakeholders, including the Local Government Authorities, to reduce vulnerability and build resiliency to climate change and variability with the ultimate objective of improving the provisions of services to the public, enhancing the quality of life for all and advancing the national and technological development of Belize.

