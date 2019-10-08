Transport & National Emergency Management Minister on Official Visit to Taiwan

Belize’s Minister of Transport and National Emergency Management, Honorable Edmond Castro is in Taiwan as part of a three-member cabinet delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education, Honorable Patrick Faber, and including Tourism and Civil Aviation Minister, Honorable Manuel Heredia. They are there to conduct official government business and participate in celebrating Taiwan’s National Day.

So far, the cabinet ministers have held discussions with Taiwan’s Education Minister Wen-Chung Pan and Deputy Minister Mon-Chi Lio; and signed an Air Service agreement with Taiwan’s Transport and Communications Minister Chia-Lung Lin, who also has responsibility for Transport and Civil Aviation. They also met with Belizean students studying in Taiwan. And, Honorable Faber and Honorable Castro participated in an early morning ride with friends from the Giant Bicycle Company along Taiwan’s Tamsui River.

The three cabinet ministers will return to Belize this coming weekend after participating in Taiwan’s National Day Celebration on Thursday, October 10.

