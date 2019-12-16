The Ministry of National Security Advises the Public about Appropriate Conduct Regarding the Belize National Forensic Science Service

Belmopan. December 16, 2019. The public is advised that the Belize National Forensic Science Service (NFSS) is a Government Department under the Ministry of National Security. The NFSS is tasked with collecting and analyzing exhibits from crime scenes, accident scenes, conducting post mortem examinations according to forensic inspection and testing standards, and producing certified reports detailing their collection and/or analysis of items.

Members of the public are not required to pay any fee or other forms of compensation to public officers employed by the NFSS for performance of their government mandated duties mentioned above. Public officers employed by the NFSS are not allowed to accept any such payment in return for the execution of their duties. Furthermore, public officers employed by the NFSS are not authorized to conduct private business related to the execution of their duties for which they are employed by the Government of Belize.

The public is also reminded that the National Forensic Science Service Act, Chapter 39:02 of the Laws of Belize (Revised Edition 2011) states: “It shall be an offence for any person to threaten, intimidate or exert any pressure, either directly or indirectly, on any member of staff of the Service with the intent of influencing the outcome of any forensic examination carried out or to be carried out by him or any other member of the Service.” A person guilty of such an offence “shall be liable on summary conviction to a fine not exceeding five thousand dollars, or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding one year, or to both such fine and imprisonment.”

To report any instances of perceived abuse of authority such as suspected or attempted bribery related to the above, individuals are asked to contact the Belize National Forensic Science Service using the contact information provided below.

