Hon. Omar Figueroa Sworn-in as Substantive Minister for Fisheries, Forestry, the Environment and Sustainable Development

Dr. Hon. Omar Figueroa was sworn-in by the Governor General H.E. Sir Colville Young on Thursday, February 20th as the substantive Minister for Fisheries, Forestry, the Environment and Sustainable Development.

On January 12th, 2015, Hon. Figueroa was first sworn-in as a Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister, after winning his seat in the by-election held on January 5th, 2015 in the Cayo North electoral division. After the General Elections in November 2015, Hon. Figueroa was appointed as the Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Forestry, the Environment and Sustainable Development, where he remained until his newest appointment.

