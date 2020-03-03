President of the Senate Represents Belize at FOPREL Meeting

The President of the Senate, Honourable Darrell Bradley, recently attended the 38th Ordinary Meeting of Presiding Officers of National Parliaments of Central America and the Caribbean Basin (FOPREL) that was held in the Chamber of the Mexican Senate in Mexico City. The FOPREL meeting was held on the occasion of the handing over of the one-year Presidency of FOPREL from the Legislative Assembly of Panama to the Senate of Mexico, and had the participation of Speakers/Presidents of the Legislative Assemblies/Congresses of Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Costa Rica, Panama, Dominican Republic, Mexico, and Belize.

Nine resolutions relating to institutional strengthening and budgetary issues, the 200th Anniversary of the Independence of Central America, the framework on migration, gender issues, and other economic and health issues within the region were discussed and approved by the presiding officers at the meeting which was held on Friday, 28th February 2020.

The Honourable President Bradley was accompanied by the Deputy Clerk to the National Assembly, Mrs. Clarita Pech.

