Minister of the Public Service, Constitutional and Political Reform Meets with US Charge d’ Affaires













On September 15th, the United States’ Charge d’ Affaires to Belize Mrs. Leyla Moses-Ones paid a courtesy visit to Hon. Henry Charles Usher, Minister of the Public Service, Constitutional and Political Reform, in Belmopan.

Mutual areas of interest were discussed and special attention was given to the reform policy, with emphasis on the Good Governance Unit. Minister Usher gave particular importance to the transformation of governance in Belize.

Minister Usher expressed his appreciation for the active relationship that exists between Belize and the U.S. Embassy over the past years. During the cordial meeting, both parties pledged to promote the spirit of goodwill and to strengthen the existing relationship of cooperation between the two countries.

Mr. Rolando Zetina, CEO in the ministry, and Mr. Vincent Lowney, Environment, Science, Technology and Health Officer for the U.S. Department of State, were also present at the meeting.































