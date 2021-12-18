Belize Selected for Five-Year U.S. Grant to Help Alleviate Poverty

On December 14, the U.S. Government-funded Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) selected Belize for a five-year grant to fund local programs aimed at reducing poverty and stimulating economic growth. As one of MCC’s two newest partner countries, Belize will develop and lead its own projects’ design and implementation based on self-identified economic priorities. The MCC is an independent U.S. Government agency working to reduce global poverty through fiscal development. MCC invests hundreds of millions of U.S. taxpayer dollars each year to help

partner nations grow economically while promoting local ownership and long-term sustainability.

MCC provides assistance to democracies that meet rigorous standards for good governance, fighting corruption, and respecting human rights. Belize’s strong performance on MCC’s scorecard, including meeting the Control of Corruption and Democratic Rights indicators, lead to the Corporation’s decision. “We congratulate Belize on this prestigious distinction of being selected by the Millennium Challenge Corporation for the five-year grant,” stated U.S. Embassy Chargé d’Affaires, a.i. Leyla Moses-Ones. “Belize should be proud of its selection, which was facilitated by decades of dedicated groundwork by Belizean champions of democracy. This new U.S.-Belize partnership

underscores the commitment of the American people to stand with Belize in addressing drivers of poverty by working together to create long-term, inclusive and sustainable economic growth.” Belize has demonstrated a clear commitment to democratic governance, investing in people, and pursuing economic freedom. As it does with all grantees, throughout the implementation of the grant, MCC regularly will review Belize’s policy performance through the highest standards of evaluation and oversight.

