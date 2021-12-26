Belize Energy Unit Publishes 2020 Annual Energy Report and Releases Statistical Calendar for 2022

The 2020 Annual Energy Report continues with the series of annual energy reports since the publication of the 2019 Annual Energy Report. Through the publication of annual energy reports, the Belize Energy Unit showcases its commitment to support all stakeholders by providing timely and accessible energy information in Belize.

The Energy Unit announces this milestone as a part of the Energy Information and Knowledge Management development objectives outlined by Belize’s Sustainable Energy Roadmap. These activities are being supported by the European Union under the 11th European Development Fund financing agreement with the Government of Belize.

