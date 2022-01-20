Belize’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Meets with Costa Rican Foreign Minister

Hon. Eamon Courtenay, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Immigration, today welcomed H.E. Rodolfo Solano Quirós, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Worship of the Republic of Costa Rica, to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade at the Leigh Richardson Building in Belmopan.
During his visit, H.E. Solano Quirós and Minister Courtenay agreed to pursue tangible areas of political dialogue and international cooperation including exploring new areas of generating foreign trade, agriculture cooperation, foreign direct investments and improving the human development index. Discussions were also centered on Belize’s CARICOM Chairmanship, SICA and Central America affairs, tourism, environment and climate change, food and animal health safety, vocational technical training, among others.
Foreign Minister Courtenay and Foreign Minister Solano Quirós signed Joint Declarations for the Establishment of Strategic Alliance for Comprehensive Cooperation and the Preservation of the Oceans and Seas, respectively. Similarly, both ministers signed Memoranda of Understanding on Climate Change Cooperation and Tourism.
Foreign Minister Courtenay was accompanied by Hon. Ramon Cervantes, Minister of State; Ambassador Amalia Mai, Chief Executive Officer; Ayesha Borland, Director of International Affairs (Policy); Orla Kantun Coleman, Director of International Affairs (Cooperation); and Emil Waight, Foreign Service Officer.
Please help support Local Journalism in Belize
For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.
Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS