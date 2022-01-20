Belize’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Meets with Costa Rican Foreign Minister

During his visit, H.E. Solano Quirós and Minister Courtenay agreed to pursue tangible areas of political dialogue and international cooperation including exploring new areas of generating foreign trade, agriculture cooperation, foreign direct investments and improving the human development index. Discussions were also centered on Belize’s CARICOM Chairmanship, SICA and Central America affairs, tourism, environment and climate change, food and animal health safety, vocational technical training, among others.

